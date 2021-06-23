Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin approved the planning project for the first section of the new metro line – Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya – from Shelepikha to Lipovaya Roshcha. This is reported on website metropolitan chapter.

The length of the first section will be 12.65 kilometers. It will have six stations: Zvenigorodskaya, Karamyshevskaya, Bulvar Karbysheva, Zhivopisnaya, Strogino, Lipovaya Roscha.

The new metro section will improve transport services for more than 530 thousand residents of the Mitino, Strogino and Khoroshevo-Mnevniki districts and reduce the load on the central section of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya metro line. In addition, the intensity of traffic around the city will decrease, and this will have a positive effect on the environmental situation in these areas of the city.

The Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya line is planned to be built by 2027. In total, it is planned to build nine stations on it.

