Moscow appeals arrest of former Defense Ministry VSK CEO Belkov

Moscow’s Tverskoy Court has received an appeal against the arrest of Andrei Belkov, former CEO of the Defense Ministry’s Military Construction Company (VSK), in a case involving fraudulent purchases of a tomograph, writes RIA News with reference to the court.

“The court received an appeal from the defense,” the press service said.

Belkov’s arrest became known on July 24. The 46-year-old man was invited to the Main Investigation Department (GSU) of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow. He is suspected of abuse of power in the execution of a state defense order. According to the investigation, Belkov was involved in the purchase of a tomograph at inflated prices – for 121 million rubles.