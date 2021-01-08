Moscow apartments will become warmer due to the approaching frost. As the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Housing and Public Utilities and Improvement Pyotr Biryukov said, the city services of the capital began to gradually increase the temperature in the heating system. This information is published by RIA News…

The head of the municipal economy complex explained that heat regulation is provided by two main parameters: by lowering or increasing the temperature of the coolant and increasing or decreasing its volume.

Earlier it was reported that abnormal Siberian frosts await Muscovites next week. The temperature during the day can drop to minus 17 degrees, and at night to minus 27. There were no such frosts either last or the winter before last. A powerful cold snap will begin on Sunday evening, January 10th.

