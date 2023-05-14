Moscow announced, on Sunday, the death of two military commanders on the front in Ukraine.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a daily press conference that Colonels Vyacheslav Makarov and Yevgeny Brovko fell in action in Ukraine.

He explained that Makarov, commander of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade, with his elements repelled “two enemy attacks” before he was “seriously wounded and died while being evacuated from the battlefield.”

Brovko, deputy commander of the Army Corps, “responsible for military and political action,” died on the front “after being wounded by shrapnel.”