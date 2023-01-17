Moscow (agencies)

Yesterday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu directed large-scale changes in the Russian army, hours after announcing his visit to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

Yesterday, Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the “Vostok” group of forces while it was operating in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, according to a statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry.

And she added, in a statement, that the minister listened to a report from the group commander, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, about the current situation and the leaders of formations and operations on the progress of combat missions in the main directions.

Shoigu paid special attention to creating conditions for the safe deployment of the army, organizing support for the troops, the work of medical and rear units.

And according to the Russian RIA Novosti agency, Shoigu announced, during a meeting with his deputies and chiefs of staff of the armed forces, large-scale changes in the Russian army, in particular, an increase in the number of troops to 1.5 million people, during the period from 2023 to 2026.

For its part, the Russian “TASS” agency reported that Shoigu said that two military regions, Moscow and Leningrad, would be established as part of steps to ensure the country’s security, adding that “self-sufficient groups of forces would also be deployed on the territory of the regions newly joined to Russia,” in reference. To 4 regions Moscow recently announced its annexation to the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, Minister Shoigu noted the need to pay special attention to recruiting troops with contract military personnel, as well as ensuring the timely transfer of weapons to military units, increasing the number of training grounds, and increasing the volume of training of specialists.

In the context, the Russian Defense Minister instructed to strengthen the combat component of the naval, air-space and strategic missile forces.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the increase in the number of Russian forces is due to the proxy war that the West is waging against Russia, noting at the same time that “the wrong news about the ongoing mobilization is exaggerated and comes from abroad.”

For its part, Ukraine urged the West to speed up its supply of weapons after 40 people were killed in a Russian missile attack that hit a residential building in the city of Dnipro, with Ukrainian forces under increasing pressure on the eastern front.

Western countries have provided Ukraine with a steady supply of weapons since the crisis began on February 24, but Zelensky and his government insist they need tanks and more weapons.

Yesterday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army said that Russia had launched more than 70 missile attacks in the past 24 hours.

The continuous Russian bombardment completely destroyed the city of Bakhmut and severely damaged the city of Avdiivka in central Donetsk.

On the eastern front line, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the control of the city of Solidar since January 12, while the Ukrainian General Staff says that fighting in the city is “continuing.”

Meanwhile, anticipation prevails in Seversk, 25 kilometers north of Solidar, as it could quickly become a new frontline city.