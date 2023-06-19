Vice Mayor Rakov: a healing medical space is being formed in Moscow

Moscow is implementing a new comprehensive approach to creating a modern medical environment. As Vice Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said, the capital intends to create a “tomorrow-oriented” medical space that will contribute to the healing of patients.

By upgrading the infrastructure, we mean not just new walls, but a new integrated approach to creating a modern medical environment. This is a new organization of space and logistics, equipment standards, a rational combination of medical rooms and recreation areas, a review of all medical processes in favor of their efficiency, comfort for medical workers and patients. In general, we are forming a future-oriented medical space. Such an environment that not only does not carry negative emotions, but the very stay in which promotes healing Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

According to the deputy mayor, the capital necessarily involves the main users of this infrastructure – doctors – in the design of medical institutions. This allows you to build the right medical logistics and create comfortable conditions for doctors.

Earlier, the Moscow authorities reported that in the vacated premises, where medical records were previously stored, rooms for professional growth for doctors will be equipped.