Today, Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the achievement of new field progress on the fighting fronts in Ukraine.

The ministry said that it took control of the town of Rozdolevka in the Donetsk region, where its soldiers are advancing against the Ukrainian army.

It was stated, in a statement issued by the ministry, that its forces took control of the “town of Rozdolevka,” located about 20 kilometers northeast of the city of Bakhmut, which Russia took control of last year.