Rakova spoke about the launch of the mobile career center “Profitrak” in Moscow

A new career development project “Profitrak” is starting work in Moscow – the first mobile laboratory for career guidance and career development of the “Professions of the Future” center. As part of the project, a special van will drive through the city streets and help Muscovites in finding work and career guidance. Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova spoke about this.

“Here Muscovites will be able to learn about training programs and employment opportunities in an interactive format, and high school students will undergo career guidance testing and make an informed choice of their educational path together with career mentors from the Professions of the Future center,” the vice mayor noted.

According to Rakova, the van “embodies the most effective and advanced services of the “Professions of the Future” personnel center.” Inside Profitrak you will be able to experience the latest HR services. For example, try yourself as a welder, turner, cook, nurse or barista using a VR helmet and listen to how different professional fields sound with the help of the DJ experience “In the rhythm of the professions”.

Rakova clarified that the van will travel through all popular locations of the city and “will give the opportunity to choose their professional path to everyone who is currently looking for a job, who is thinking about changing their profession, as well as to those who are yet to make a choice of a professional path.” Gorky Park was chosen as the starting point. There, on June 28, Moscow schoolchildren will celebrate graduation.

The van will then travel to new locations every weekend. In particular, it can be seen at VDNH, Depot, Luzhniki and other parks, food malls and art spaces. The mobile laboratory will operate according to schedule until September 2024.