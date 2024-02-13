The nuclear arms control system in the United States has given a hole, said Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Mikhail Popov. His words lead “News”.

According to him, in the United States the decision to use nuclear weapons is made by the president in consultation with the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the armed forces. However, due to the secret hospitalization of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in early January, the entire system could fail.

“The press writes that some of his responsibilities were assigned to Deputy Minister Kathleen Hicks. But at that moment she was on vacation in Puerto Rico,” Popov noted.

In mid-February, Austin was again hospitalized due to bladder problems.

On January 1, he was secretly hospitalized due to complications from prostate cancer, but this was announced only on the 6th. President Joe Biden did not know that Austin was in the hospital for some time.