“Ankara has repeatedly expressed its desire to secure an early ceasefire in Ukraine and to resume the negotiation process through its own mediation,” Plebson added.

He continued, saying: “Naturally, supplying the Kiev regime with weapons and military equipment directly contradicts these intentions and is in no way compatible with the role of the mediator,” according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

And the Ukrainian ambassador to Ankara, Vasily Bodnar, had announced earlier in August of the year 2022 plans for the Turkish company “Baykar” to start production lines for “Bayraktar” offensive marches in Ukraine, also stating that a factory for those marches could be established in Ukraine. in 2023.

Last August, media reported that Turkey had delivered more than 50 Kirby armored vehicles to Ukraine.