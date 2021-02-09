With the expulsion of three top diplomats, Moscow continues to rely on provocation. Common solutions to the pandemic could end the ice age.

Russia is puzzling again. What drives the Kremlin? Is it hubris of one’s own strength and invincibility? The desire to confront or just to show off the other side with pleasure? The fact is that relations between Moscow and the Western world are at an all-time low, and one wonders why things are still plummeting.

Expelling diplomats from the country is a common practice in international politics, and unfortunately this is now also between Russia and the European Union. But what happened last Friday during the visit of the EU foreign representative to Moscow was an unrivaled affront.

During the conversation between Josep Borrell and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, three members of the Western embassy were expelled because they were supposed to have taken part in a rally for the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The Kremlin could not have demonstrated its disdain more clearly. What is particularly bizarre is that Moscow forced this meeting itself.

The return coach of three EU countries, including Germany, to send Russian diplomats home as well, cannot be the only answer now. And that’s exactly where the problem lies. The EU still has no consistent strategy towards the former superpower. The option is already on the table again to impose further sanctions on people close to President Vladimir Putin.

This step would be as helpless as it is ineffective. New punitive measures will neither bring freedom to Navalny nor prevent Russia from regulating internal affairs in its own way in the future. Apart from the fact that the EU member states themselves also disagree on this, as the tussle over the continued construction of Nord Stream 2 shows. And now?

The only way to remain in dialogue at all could be to seek common answers to global challenges. One only needs to remember the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the USA, where Vladimir Putin and George W. Bush – by no means a dream team – suddenly found each other side by side in the fight against Islamic terror. Now one enemy is called Covid-19 and the Russian “miracle weapon” is Sputnik V.

Even if Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė refuses to buy the vaccine and accuses the Kremlin of wanting to do geopolitics with syringes: It would be worth trying to test whether Sputnik can do more than immunize against disease and death. And then, contrary to what was thought, the pandemic might even be an opportunity.