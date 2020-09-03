I.On one point Moscow’s reaction to the news that Aleksey Navalnyj had been poisoned with Novichok is fundamentally different from its line of defense after the poison attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal in England two years ago. At the time, Russian politicians and state media propagandists tried to create confusion around the material itself. They claimed a neurotoxin called Novichok was never developed in the Soviet Union or Russia.

And even if it did – it could no longer be in Russia’s possession, because after all, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had confirmed in 2017 that it had completely destroyed its chemical weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry managed to deny the existence of Novichok on the one hand and claim that the United States took it over when it dismantled a Soviet chemical weapons laboratory in what is now Uzbekistan.

Is it all just a provocation from foreign secret services?

The existence of Novichok is no longer in question. The group of poisons with a similar composition and mode of action combined under this name was added to the list of substances covered by the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in November 2019 – even at the request of Russia.

In the Russian media, for example, a scientist named Leonid Rink, who is introduced as one of the developers of Novitschok, is saying that the idea of ​​using this poison to kill a single person is “ridiculous” because, after all, it was created for entire military units to destroy. However, Leonid Rink does not want to completely rule out poisoning Navalnyj with one of these substances: “Incidentally, the Germans, British, Swedes, Czechs and of course Americans are very good at making them.”

The theory that Navalnyj might have been poisoned in Germany was spread in Russia before it became known on Wednesday that he had been attacked using a substance from the Novichok group. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not go that far, but he repeats at every opportunity that doctors would not have found any poison in Navalnyj’s body while it was still in Russia. The further down the political hierarchy one goes, the more openly the hypothesis spread that Navalnyj was administered poison in the West or by someone from the West.

The head of the Russian foreign intelligence service SWR, Sergei Naryshkin, said on Tuesday that he could not rule out that everything was a provocation by foreign intelligence services. Gennadij Zyuganov, the chairman of the pseudo-opposition communists, already saw this as proven – and brought another motive into play, about which various experts questioned by the state media lively speculated: It may not really be the Germans at all, but “the Anglo-Saxons” were behind it.

After Russian opposition members initially suspected that the uprising against the Aleksandr Lukashenkas dictatorship in Belarus had prompted the Kremlin to poison Navalnyj in order to remove the leader of possible protests in Russia, this connection was also established on Thursday by other sources. The “artificial scandal” surrounding Navalnyj should give the “illegal protests” in Belarus a second breath, the Duma member Ruslan Balbek told the state news agency Ria Novosti. The point is to scare the people in Belarus “with a Russia that allegedly mercilessly poisoned its oppositionists”.