Russia and Belarus have made progress in resolving the issue of gas prices for Minsk in 2021 and a consensus on the main provisions has been found. This was announced on Tuesday, September 29, by the Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Vladimir Semashko.

“We have made progress in understanding, I will not talk about nuances. We worked fruitfully, talked, found a consensus on the main issues. This will be a phased movement, most likely a step [по снижению цены] will be from January 1, 2021 “, – quotes TASS Semashko.

In addition, it became known that Moscow and Minsk have returned to negotiations on integration road maps.

“This is no longer a secret, First Deputy Prime Minister [Николай] Snopkov was in Moscow last week, and already there met with [вице-премьером России Алексеем] Overchuk, discussed the algorithm and so on, “- leads “RIA News” words of Semashko.

Secretary of State of the Union State Grigory Rapota said on September 20 that it was proposed to intensify the work on the integration of Russia and Belarus. In particular, he said that relevant ministries promise to resolve the issue of canceling roaming by the end of the year.

In early September, the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, discussed cooperation in the gas sector with Semashko and the head of the Ministry of Energy of this state, Viktor Karankevich.

In addition, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak announced on September 7 that Belarus could pay off gas debts to Russia within this month, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

In early June, the Ministry of Energy of Belarus sent a letter to Gazprom with proposals on the terms of gas supplies this year and the pricing methodology from 2021, however, President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko called for the use of peat and sawdust, and not “beg” for natural gas and oil.