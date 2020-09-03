Russia and Belarus are considering the issue of redirecting supplies of oil products from the ports of Lithuania to the Russian Federation, reports TASS, referring to the statement of the head of the RF Ministry of Energy Alexander Novak.

He confirmed that this issue was discussed today at the meeting of the prime ministers of the two countries in Minsk.

“We have the ability to ensure the sale of these oil products through St. Petersburg, through Ust-Luga, that is, through Russian ports,” Novak said.

According to him, for this it is necessary to work out economic conditions between transport companies, the ministry will deal with this issue in accordance with the instructions of the head of the cabinet.

We will remind, today the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Minsk for talks with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko and President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko.

Earlier it was reported that Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia banned Lukashenka and a number of Belarusian citizens from entering their territory due to the situation with the presidential elections.

In addition, the Baltic countries came to an agreement to end trade with Minsk in electricity after the launch of the Belarusian nuclear power plant.

In response, Lukashenka stated that the Baltic states opposed Belarus on command. According to Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, Minsk has approved a list of sanctions against the Baltic states.