The governments of Russia and Ukraine have reached an agreement on Thursday to extend the agreement signed in July for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, as confirmed by the United Nations shortly after kyiv announced that the parties had agreed to extend its validity for a period of 120 days.

“I applaud the agreement between all parties to maintain the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of exports of grain, food products and fertilizers from Ukraine,” UN Secretary General António Guterres said in a statement. a statement published on the agency’s website.

Thus, he stressed that “the United Nations is fully committed to supporting the Joint Coordination Center so that this vital line of supplies works smoothly”, before adding that the organization will work to “remove the remaining obstacles to the export of food and fertilizers From Russia”.

“Both agreements signed in Istanbul three months ago are essential to lower food and fertilizer prices, and avoid a global food crisis,” Guterres stressed. who added that “the initiative demonstrates the importance of discreet diplomacy and finding multilateral solutions.”

Minutes earlier, the Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister, Oleksander Kubrakov, had announced an extension of the agreement for 120 days. “The decision has just been made in Istanbul” and he specified that “the United Nations and Turkey continue as guarantors of the initiative.” The negotiations had intensified recently due to the expiration this Saturday of the current agreement.

Waiting for an answer



In this sense, Kubrakov has revealed that kyiv had advocated extending the initiative “for at least a year” and including the port of Mikolaiv, while stressing that Ukraine “is waiting for a response”, without the Government of Russia has so far ruled on the announcements.

Kubrakov has defended that “Ukrainian agricultural exports continue to be an effective tool to deal with the global food crisis” and has highlighted that since the entry into force of the agreement, more than eleven million tons of products have been transported to 38 countries of the world.

“It is a significant amount, but it is not enough. The global market cannot replace Ukrainian agricultural products in the short term. At the same time, it is impossible to increase our food for the world,” explained the Ukrainian minister.

“It is also important to ensure the effective operation of the Joint Coordination Center. We have presented proposals to solve existing problems. We must use all the export potential of our ports so that the world quickly receives the amounts of food it needs, “he concluded.

Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 after the mediation of Turkey and the United Nations to unblock the export of grain and fertilizers, an agreement that was briefly interrupted by Moscow’s accusations against kyiv for alleged threats to the security of the corridor. Finally, Moscow announced its return to the agreement after citing Ukrainian “guarantees”, although kyiv denied having made any concessions.