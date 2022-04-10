At a time when Germany is facing sharp criticism over its stances on the Ukrainian crisis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated on Friday that Germany’s rhetoric has changed despite its conservative steps and its strong reluctance in its policy with Russia, stressing Berlin’s support for his country with weapons.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his recent speech to parliament, reiterated his pledge to support Ukraine and called on Russia to end the war immediately while supporting further sanctions against it.

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 24, Germany has led the pacification front inside Europe and NATO in the conflict with Russia, until its position shifted with the announcement by Foreign Minister Annalina Birbock, that “her country considers 40 Russian diplomats persona non grata, as they were working here against our freedom.” and cohesion of our society.”

Immediately, Moscow launched a sharp attack against Germany, and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described Berlin’s statements as an “aggressive anti-Russian approach.”

She said that this measure aims to destroy an entire structure in relations, warning of a similar reaction.

different position

Berlin used the card to expel diplomats in the Ukraine crisis before the war, but this paper is becoming more dangerous now because it coincides with the West accusing the Russian forces of committing crimes against civilians in the Ukrainian Bucha, and the expulsion of 5 European countries 145 Russian diplomats.

On the reasons for the escalation of the German position, European affairs expert Muhammad Ragai Barakat told Sky News Arabia that despite the German Chancellor’s demand since the beginning of the attack to hold negotiations, and his opposition to banning the import of gas, oil and coal from Russia, the Foreign Minister adopted a more stringent position. , perhaps because it is influenced by the Green Party to which it belongs.

German politician Hussein Khader notes the importance of Berlin, where decision-makers and pressure groups gather, especially during wartime, when the need for secret information increases.

Khader explained to “Sky News Arabia” that the decision is an attempt to curb Russian “espionage” in Germany, expecting Russia to take a similar decision to expel German embassy employees.

Russian coal

The German position changed in the energy sector, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated that it was right to impose effective sanctions on Russia in a united and rapid manner, following the Russian decision to sell gas in rubles.

The German Foreign Ministry expressed its initial support for the European Commission’s plans to impose a ban on the import of Russian coal, demanding a timetable for the complete abandonment of imports of Russian fossil energy.

The penalty for banning coal imports is symbolic, as the European Union is a secondary buyer. The value of Russian coal exports to the EU last year amounted to 4 billion euros, according to Khader.

On the reason for Germany’s new stance on coal, Khader points out that Russian coal exports to Germany are 2.2 billion euros, and it can be replaced.

By winter, Russian coal can be dispensed with, and coal from the United States, South Africa, Australia, Colombia, Indonesia or Mozambique can be imported.

The fate of relationships

Simultaneously, Schulz assured that his country would send all weapons that could be quickly delivered from the stocks of German forces to Kyiv.

Ukraine received 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, and 500 Strela air defense missiles from Germany.

Khader comments that German policy depends on bringing the conflict to the negotiating table, but this does not take away the “right” of the Ukrainian people to defend themselves and find a solution to the negotiations by handing them defensive weapons, in a sign of strengthening their position during the negotiations.

As for the future of relations, Barakat rules out Germany’s position to cut ties with Russia, given the economic interests and Germany’s dependence on 45 percent of Russian energy.

Khader agreed with Barakat, saying that the current dispute is taking place within the framework of skirmishes without escalation.