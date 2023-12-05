Yandex.Schedules: 27 flights were canceled and delayed at Moscow airports

At three Moscow airports on Tuesday, December 5, at least 27 flights were canceled and delayed. This is evidenced by the service data “Yandex.Schedules”.

As it became known, the departures of nine aircraft at Domodedovo were delayed, and four were cancelled. Five flights to Vnukovo were postponed, one was cancelled. Seven flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo.

Related materials:

There is no information about disruptions to the schedule in Zhukovsky. The reason for the massive change in aircraft departure times at the capital’s airports has not been disclosed.

Earlier it was reported that a Qanot Sharq airline plane flying from Russia to Uzbekistan abruptly changed course and landed in another country. An unexpected situation occurred with a liner traveling from St. Petersburg to Samarkand. Due to the deterioration in the health of one of the passengers, the aircraft commander decided to urgently land at the airport in the Kazakh city of Aktobe.