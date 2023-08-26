Airspace over Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports closed

The airspace over three Moscow airports – Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo – was closed. TASS source in the aviation services.

“The airspace over Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports has been closed,” he said.

It is noted that airports temporarily do not accept flights, and all flights have been postponed.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about the destruction of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) heading towards the capital in the Moscow region by air defense forces. He stressed that there were no casualties, as well as damage from the wreckage of the drone.