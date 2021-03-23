Moscow Domodedovo Airport became the first in Russia to issue international certificates of vaccination against coronavirus infection. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the statement of the press service of the aviation harbor.

It is noted that this certificate can be obtained by passengers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a document in Russian with them confirming the fact of vaccination.

Those wishing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus can do so at the health center at Domodedovo Airport, which opened in early February.

Earlier in March, it was reported about a German who came with his family to Russia as part of an “antikid” tour in order to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The man received two shots of Sputnik V at a medical center opposite the Moscow Kremlin on the territory of Red Square. The tourist clarified that he did not notice any obvious side effects after the vaccine.