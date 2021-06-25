Moscow has again extended the “orange” level of weather danger due to the heat wave until Saturday, June 26. About it reported in the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

They said that the warning period will last until June 26 at 14:00, the average daily temperature will be seven to ten degrees above normal.

Thus, the “orange” level of weather hazard in the capital will operate for the seventh day in a row.

Earlier, the chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, said that a slight cold snap is expected in Moscow at the beginning of next week, although generally warm weather in the metropolitan region will remain until the end of the month. According to her, the drop in air temperature will be associated with a change in the air mass.

