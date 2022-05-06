For the first time in 71 days of war, Russia acknowledged on Thursday that Western support for kyiv has slowed its offensive on Ukrainian territory, while Moscow and the kyiv authorities accused each other of violating the announced ceasefire to continue the evacuation of civilian refugees at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

Dimitri Peskov, Russian spokesman.

Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said Thursday that military aid and intelligence provided to Ukraine by Western countries have prevented Russia from “quickly completing its offensive.”

However, Peskov insisted that these “actions do not have the capacity to prevent” the objectives of the Russian offensive, which is already 10 weeks old, has caused thousands of deaths and has forced 5.7 million Ukrainians to flee from the country. , according to data published by the United Nations Refugee Agency (Acnur).

To these must be added the more than 7.7 million internally displaced persons, so that the people who have left their homes because of the war exceed 13 million, more than a quarter of the country’s population.

So far, Moscow can only claim full control of one major city, Kherson, but is maintaining its offensive in the east with attacks in the Donetsk region.

The Russians violated their promise of a truce and do not allow the evacuation of civilians

Moscow also hopes that, after two months of siege and bombardment, it can seize the strategic port of Mariupol.

Precisely, this city in southeastern Ukraine has concentrated tension on the last day of the war, as the UN began a new operation this Thursday to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel complex, where Ukrainian combatants and civilians are entrenched.

Despite Russia announcing a three-day ceasefire to evacuate people, Ukraine said Thursday that troops did not respect humanitarian corridors.

Russian soldiers in the streets of Mariupol. See also What is happening on the borders of Russia and Ukraine? Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

“The Russians violated their promise of a truce and do not allow the evacuation of civilians,” said Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov battalion. Shortly before, the Kremlin stated that the humanitarian corridors “worked” and that the army respected the agreed ceasefire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also said Thursday in a talk with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that his country remains willing to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians trapped in Mariupol.

In his talk with Bennett, Putin also took the opportunity to offer excuses to the Israeli people after the controversial statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in which he suggested that Adolf Hitler was Jewish, like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Volodimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader, for his part, yesterday launched a fundraising campaign to help rebuild the country after the Russian attacks.

Zelensky launched a global platform, called the United24 line, with which he intends to raise money to help “Ukrainian defenders and civilians and rebuild the country.”

The Ukrainian people will also receive funds from an early donor conference in Warsaw, which raised more than $6.5 billion in donations on Thursday.

On the other hand, this Friday the countries of the European Union are expected to advance the diplomatic debate on the new round of sanctions against Russiathe sixth package of measures.

This is the bloc’s most controversial round of sanctions, as it contemplates a veto on Russian oil imports, albeit in phases and with extensions for some countries.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and Efe.

