On the day when the war it has launched against Ukraine turns five months, Moscow, through the mouth of its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is once again hoping for a “negotiation on a wide range of topics” with Kiev. After leaving the G20 conference in Bali because he was boycotted by his colleagues, the head of Russian diplomacy returns to one of the few international squares where he is still well received, and from the Arab League headquarters in Cairo opens to a return to negotiations, complaining that “The responsibility for the failure to resume talks does not lie with the Russian side.” However, it is not clear how much this is a real opening, or yet another appeal by the Kremlin to the Ukrainians to surrender, given that in the same circumstance Lavrov reiterated that his country does not recognize the sovereignty and legitimacy of Ukraine: “The the Russian people and the Ukrainian people will continue to live together, we will certainly help the Ukrainians to get rid of an anti-people and anti-historical regime “, he declared, thus confirming his statements a few days earlier, on the fact that Russia intended to extend military operations also to other Ukrainian territories.

Moscow therefore returns to give a pickaxe to diplomatic hopes, after having hit the port of Odessa with two missiles on Saturday, a few hours after reaching an agreement on the export of Ukrainian wheat that had given hope in the possibility of starting a relatively effective negotiation mechanism at least on tactical issues. Yesterday, after almost 24 hours of denials and contradictions, Russia officially admitted its responsibility. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed the Russian right to continue hitting Ukrainian military targets, arguing that the wheat agreement prohibits warfare only on the infrastructure linked to food exports: “Russia has simply destroyed part of the military infrastructure Ukraine, and will continue to do so ”. However, Russian propaganda provided different versions of the chosen target: Zakharova announced the sinking of a Ukrainian military lookout directly in the port, Duma deputy Evgeny Popov told the BBC that the Russians destroyed a warehouse full of British Harpoon anti-ship missiles. , the Russian defense ministry later announced that it had hit both targets plus navy storage workshops. “A barbarism that eliminates the very possibility of a negotiation speech with Russia,” Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the attack, while Ukrainian President Oleh Ustenko’s economic adviser admitted that although preparations for grain exports will continue, “Serious problems are possible.”

It is not yet clear what Ankara’s reaction will be, after Turkey had made itself the guarantor of the wheat agreement and its defense ministry had released the Russian military’s version on Saturday about their extraneousness to missiles on the Odessa port. Lavrov promises that in addition to the Russians and the Turks, the patrols of a “third party” that he has not disclosed will escort the ships with the grain. It remains difficult to talk about negotiations when the head of Russian diplomacy does not even hide that it is a war of conquest. The advisor to the Ukrainian presidency Mikhailo Podolyak has branded Lavrov’s statements as «usual Russian schizophrenia», warning that «if you want to oust ‘anti-historical’ regimes, you run the risk of accidentally ending up first in the landfill of history». However, although Lavrov now seems more a face of propaganda than of diplomacy, several Russian and Ukrainian sources speak of Moscow emissaries seeking a negotiation, or at least a truce. The Russian difficulties on the front are now evident, and the offensive in the Donbass has essentially stalled between losses, defections of thousands of soldiers and the Ukrainians who with the American HIMARS missiles are methodically destroying the Russian arms warehouses and supply convoys. The Ukrainian army has in fact started the counter-offensive in Kherson, where thousands of Russian troops risk being surrounded, and Yulia Latynina in the Novaya Gazeta claims that Putin had tried to trade Kiev’s renunciation of the counterattack against the export of wheat, without succeed. The advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, political scientist Viktor Andrusiv, already suggested a new “gesture of goodwill” from Moscow a few days ago, as when she was forced to withdraw from the island of the Snakes. But the contradictions on the wheat agreement, and on the attack on Odessa, could also lead to suspicion of a struggle within the Kremlin itself.