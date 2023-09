How did you feel about the content of this article?

Vladimir Putin’s government has held several diplomatic meetings, including with China, when issues of the conflict are discussed | Photo: EFE/André Coelho

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday (27) that the attack on Russian headquarters in the Black Sea, which took place last week, “was coordinated and carried out at the request of the British and American intelligence services.”

“We have no doubt that the attack was planned in advance, using Western intelligence resources, NATO satellite equipment and reconnaissance planes,” said Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“This attack took place in close coordination between Ukraine and the US and the UK,” he said.

The two countries mentioned have not responded to Moscow’s accusations so far.

The Ukrainian government, led by Voldymyr Zelensky, announced shortly after the bombing in the Black Sea that killed more than 30 Russian military personnel, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea fleet, Viktor Sokolov.

However, this Tuesday (26), Moscow released images of a videoconference in which the supposedly dead admiral appears, creating doubts about his real death.