Moscow threatened to answer for London’s alleged role in the attacks on the Russian fleet in the Black Sea last Saturday and the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions in September. In parallel, the pro-Russian forces in Kherson announced the mass evacuation of civilians after Ukraine’s threat to try to retake areas under Russian rule.

This Tuesday, November 1, the Kremlin assured that its intelligence services have information that British military consultants “supervised and coordinated” the attack with Ukrainian naval drones against the Sevastopol Bay, on the Crimean peninsula.

“Such actions cannot remain as if nothing. Of course, we will evaluate the steps to be taken. There is no doubt about it. It is impossible to act otherwise,” presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in his daily telephone briefing.

He added that they also have information that the United Kingdom would be behind the “act of sabotage or, as we say in Russia, the terrorist attack against critical energy infrastructure, which is not a Russian infrastructure, but an international one”, referring to the leaks detected during recent months in the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Kremlin spokesman said that the information collected by Russian intelligence will be analyzed “very closely”, adding that his country has not yet decided whether to repair the damaged gas pipelines and criticized the “unacceptable silence of European capitals”.

In this image provided by the Swedish Coast Guard, the Nord Stream gas leak into the Baltic Sea photographed from Coast Guard aircraft on Wednesday, September 27, 2022. A fourth leak has been recorded from the Nord Stream gas pipelines off the southern Sweden. Previously, three leaks had been recorded in the two underwater gas pipelines that go from Russia to Germany. AP

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the United Kingdom would be behind an explosion in the Nord Stream bed, information that was provided by Alexei Miller, CEO of the company in charge of supply, Gazprom, after doing an analysis in the area of ​​the incident. .

“The explosion ripped out a 40-meter section of pipe and separated the ends of the pipeline by 259 meters. The ripped-off piece of pipe bent 90 degrees and was ejected a distance of 40 meters into Nord Stream 2, which also at least seen received damage as a result of this explosion, the shrapnel and the remains of the pipe,” he explained.

On September 26, four major leaks were detected in Nord Stream 1 and 2, two in the Swedish economic zone and two in the Danish economic zone. At the time of the explosions, both pipelines were filled with gas but were inactive.

Previously, Western countries had accused President Putin of being behind the attacks on gas pipelines, which he called “crazy” in a speech.

The Nord Stream gas pipelines, which connect Russia with Germany, have been a key point in the complex relations between the two sides for years, aggravated by Moscow’s decision to cut gas supplies to Europe.

Civilian evacuations in Kherson

The deputy governor of Kherson appointed by Russia, Kiril Stremoúsov, reported that this Tuesday they began the evacuation of civilians, due to a threat of attacks by Ukraine against the dam of the New Kakhovka hydroelectric plant.

“There is a threat of flooding in the territory of the Kherson region, with massive destruction of civil infrastructure and a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said. According to the pro-Russian interim governor, some 80,000 people were moved west of the Dnieper River in a previous evacuation.

Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine sit inside a bus upon arrival at a train station in the city of Dzhankoi, Crimea, on October 24, 2022. REUTERS – ALEXEY PAVLISHAK

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) of the United States, the Ukrainian forces could retake the Kherson region before the end of the year, which was taken by Russia at the beginning of the war and later annexed to its territory after the celebration of the referendums of last September 27.

Russia calls its citizens to compulsory military service

This same Tuesday, Russia began the autumn enlistment phase for compulsory military service, to which 120,000 men are called. The recruits would not be sent to the war zone with Ukraine, the Russian military command said.

“I want to reassure conscripts and their parents to remember that those called up for military service will not participate in the special military operation in Ukraine,” said Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlianski, from the Mobilization Department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. .

The “autumn appeal” usually starts on October 1, but this year it was postponed for a month due to the partial mobilization decreed by Putin on September 21 to face the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Last Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said 300,000 reservists had been recruited, of whom 82,000 were sent to Ukraine as part of Putin’s strategy to expand their ranks.

“Most of the recruits will be sent to training units, where in up to five months they will learn how to use modern weapons and train in military specialties,” Rear Admiral Tsimlianski said.

With EFE and Reuters