Paris summons the Russian ambassador to France for a tweet with a photo of Bucha and the words “Studio”

“The Ukrainian authorities are stepping up a campaign to spread deliberately false accusations against the Russian military, which raises doubts as to the sincerity of Kiev’s declarations of wanting to resolve the crisis through diplomacy.” This was declared by the Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov in an interview with Newsweek shot by Tass.

«Every day, the Ukrainian authorities intensify their anti-Russian disinformation campaign, launching baseless accusations of alleged atrocities and war crimes of the Russian armed forces. Judging by the rhetoric, Ukraine’s leadership is driven not so much by concern for the civilian population as by the desire to secure the image of a “victim” and discredit our country “, he adds, assuring that he knows” for certain that the regime of Kiev is preparing another provocative content on the deaths of civilians in the Kharkov region, presumably as a result of the actions of the Russian armed forces ».

“People – he says – are paid $ 25 to participate in the staged shooting.” And «the reaction of some countries to the tragic events in the city of Bucha is surprising – continues the Russian ambassador to the United States captured by TASS – without worrying about what happened, colleagues blamed everything on the Russian army. The inconsistencies that indicate the fabricated nature of the action are ignored. ‘

Antonov, in fact, recalls «that on March 31, the mayor of the city of Bucha [Anatoly] Fedoruk declared the withdrawal of Russian troops and did not say a word about the affected residents. The first accusations appeared in the Western media only on 3 April ». “It seems unlikely that no one noticed the dead bodies lying on the streets for 4 days,” the diplomat emphasizes. «On April 1st – he remembers – the representatives of the security service of Ukraine and the national police arrived. They announced their intention to free the territory of Russian accomplices. The Ukrainian radicals have even asked for the execution of ordinary citizens who do not have special identification marks ».

Antonov notes that “the Russian defense ministry also has evidence of the terrible crimes planned by the Ukrainian authorities in the Sumy and Kiev regions”. And «all this is happening just as the Ukrainian side has expressed its willingness to reaffirm its status as a non-nuclear, non-blocking and neutral one. For all countries, this is extremely important. In this context, the sincerity of Kiev’s declarations on the desire to seek ways to resolve the crisis diplomatically is highly questionable, ”he concludes.

Paris summons the Russian ambassador to France for a tweet

The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, summoned the Russian ambassador to Paris, Alexey Meshkov, for “the obscenities” for the “provocative message of the Russian embassy in France on the Bucha atrocities”, defined as a ” provocation”. The minister reports in a tweet.

Specifically, the Russian embassy in France posted a photo on Twitter claiming to show a “stage” of Ukrainians staging civilian killings in Bucha. “In response to the obscene and provocative communications from the Russian embassy in France regarding the Bucha atrocities, I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador,” tweeted Le Drian.