Moscow: a fire is recorded in another shopping center

Fire in Balashija, a town east of Moscow.
Fire in Balashija, a town east of Moscow.
This is the second fire in a shopping center in the last four days.
December 12, 2022, 08:52 A.M.
This Monday a new fire was registered in a Russian shopping center, which has raised suspicions of alleged coordinated sabotage attacks. In this case, the emergency occurred in StroyPark, in Balashija, a town east of Moscow.
Videos circulating on social networks show the extent of the fire, which occurred after the one registered on December 9 in another shopping center in Khimki, also near Moscow, which left one person dead.
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry blamed Monday’s fire on construction materials that caught fire inside a construction supply store.
However, since days gone by, a version has been circulating that indicates that these fires correspond to a kind of sabotage. “Fires in Russian shopping malls seem to be breaking out quite frequently these days. Are they sabotage… or?” read a Telegram channel.
On December 9, the first fire was registered. Firefighters put out the fire at the MEGA-Khimki shopping center. The incident originated in a construction materials supermarket that was being remodeled and where welding work was being carried out.
The first investigations established that “welding work was carried out in the shopping center without due security measures,” said the Russian Investigation Committee (CI) on its Telegram channel.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
