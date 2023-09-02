The Russian Ministry of Defense stated, via the Telegram platform, that “on September 2, at approximately 2:10 Moscow time, the third Ukrainian semi-submersible unmanned boat, which was sent by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, was destroyed in the Black Sea.”

And the statement added: “And another Ukrainian drone boat was destroyed in the waters of the Black Sea 10 minutes after that.”

Prior to that, the Ministry of Defense announced on Friday evening, September 1, the destruction of a Ukrainian unmanned boat that was trying to target the Crimean Bridge at 23:15 Moscow time.

It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian forces targeted the Crimean Bridge no less than twice this year, as two missiles fired from the “S-200” system were shot down on August 12 without hitting the target, and before that the bridge was targeted by two motorized boats on July 17, which resulted in damage to the bridge. .

An attack in July caused significant damage to the vehicular section of the bridge.

The territory of the Crimean peninsula is also targeted by Ukrainian strikes.