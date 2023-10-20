“The interaction with all healthcare companies, all operators and all developing companies must have a common factor: thinking about the good of the patient and consequently pooling information with the aim of creating an integrated system that can give value to the citizen and, for healthcare facilities, savings” but also “an increase in efficiency”. Matteo Moscatelli, Country Head Vree Health of the MSD Italia group, said this in his speech on digital health at Welfair, the new format that Fiera Roma has organized to bring together, in 3 days, all the players in the world of health.

“Digital health – continues Moscatelli – had an acceleration after the pandemic because it connected the patient and the citizen with the entire regional structure. One of the big problems was interoperability between IT systems. Digital health – he explains – is precisely in giving availability, through simple and fast digital tools – to be used, especially in a population of quite advanced age – to interact with the entire organizational context, i.e. from the individual patient to the general practitioner, to the specialist and to all healthcare facilities. It’s simple on paper – reflects Moscatelli – but when you go to implement a system of this type you don’t start with the idea ‘I have 21 regions and on these 21 I’ll start building a system’”.

Today there are unification projects, as in the case of the individual patient’s health record. “When we interact directly with the patient, technology comes to our aid: it is commonly used – highlights the expert – to use apps and sites to book a healthcare service, but when we go into detail about patients with chronic diseases, with a general therapeutic diagnostic which then identifies itself in an individual care path, everything becomes more complicated because the tools in place are mobile phones, but they must be modified to be used as a medical device and be able to interpret data for healthcare use”, therefore “with a level of security and quality for medical use, which increases the difficulty. Not least is the management of everything that concerns the patient’s privacy, therefore informed consent and everything that follows. But everything can be done – he concludes – i the time is ripe.”