Fly was the winning mask of the fourth edition of mask singer. This was decided by the program’s audience during the grand finale held on Wednesday night, where Jaws and Cobra were previously unmasked.

There was only find out who the person was with so much talent that he had managed to make the public and researchers fall in love with him. “It has to be Dani Pedrosa“, he relapsed Alaska. “You said that you are not Marc Marquezso one by one The Javis“, he gave up Ana Milan.

In this way, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, with the addition of Ana, were the ones who They found out who gave life to Moscathe winner. “It’s Abraham Mateo!“, they exclaimed at the same time.

“I arrived with great enthusiasm, I really wanted to do this,” confessed the man from Cádiz, excited. “It has been the best experience I have ever had in a program in my life,” he added with great gratitude. “You are a superstar,” Ambrossi encouraged him.

Furthermore, he assured that he had taken the process very seriously: “I have tried to play put different voices, I wanted to give a show“And she achieved it so much, as Alaska reminded her. “I swore you were Elsa Pataky at the beginning,” the singer laughed.

Finally, the extra point, added for the researchers’ only victory of the night, made the ‘Calvista year’ become a reality and gave Javier Calvo his first victory: “I want to dedicate it to the team, to Arturo, to my girls and to my love, which is my teacher and he has taught me to win“.