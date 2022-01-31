Dubai (Etihad)

The horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum scored first and third places in the Jaguar Race at Meydan Racecourse, which was held on Sunday, and consisted of seven runs, with a total prize money of 609 thousand dirhams, sponsored by Al Tayer Motors.

And the jockey Fernando Jara achieved the surprise on the mount of “Tahed”, recording 1:37:18 minutes at the distance of 1600 metres, and 0.75 length ahead of his colleague “Al-Hazeem”, who made a very promising start led by Richard Mullen, both under the supervision of coach Nicholas Bachallard.

Coach Mosbeh Al Muhairi and jockey Antonio Friso scored a wonderful double, and the first victory came in the opening game of the 1600-meter distance, dedicated to purebred Arabian horses, where “Nimrod” swept its rivals by 8.75 lengths over its closest competitor, recording 1:48:53 minutes.

The second victory for the duo came through “Dahwi” by Abdul Majid Al-Kut, and Friso led him with great confidence, in the sixth game, cutting a distance of 1000 meters in a time of 0:57:57 seconds.

Nasser Askar’s horses, under the supervision of Bubat Simar, and led by Taj Oshi, continued their remarkable victories with the victory of the horse “Shadazadi” in the second half for a distance of 1,400 meters, recording a time of 1:27:02 minutes.

The “Shanti Star” of the Bursley Syndicate, under the supervision of Rashid Bouresli and led by Richard Mullen, won the fourth game over a distance of 1,400 meters, with a time of 1:25:51 minutes.

Coach Hilal Al-Alawi scored the first and second places in the fifth set for a distance of 2410 meters, provided by “Outman Pride” for the National Stables, with a time of 2:29:71 minutes, and “Scapard” was David Bernsen, under the supervision of Doug Watson and led by Sam Hitchcott, the champion of the closing run for a distance 1600 metres, covered in a time of 1:39:60 minutes.