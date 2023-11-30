Mosasaurus: a new 5-meter specimen discovered in Mexico

THE mosasaurs they were among the most fearsome marine predators of the late Cretaceousdominating the oceans while dinosaurs ruled the earth, and today, a new species of mosasaur was discovered in Mexicoadding a new piece to the puzzle of their evolution and distribution.

The new species was named Yaguarasaurus regiomontanusfrom the name of the Yaguarasaurus genus, to which it belongs, and of the population of Monterrey (los regiomontanos), which is the closest city to the fossil site where the almost complete skull of the mosasaur was found. The skull is the first of its kind to be discovered in Mexico and has a new species name to honor the location of the fossil site.

The mosasaur Yaguarasaurus regiomontanus belongs to the plioplatecarpine groupa family of mosasaurs characterized by a slender body and a long, powerful tailwhich they used to swim quickly and agilely, among other things the plioplatecarpini were also equipped with a forked tonguesimilar to that of snakes and lizards, which they probably used to perceive their surroundings.

It is estimated that Yaguarasaurus regiomontanus was 5.2 meters long (17 feet), making it one of the earliest known large mosasaurs, nonetheless he wasn’t the oldest in his family, nor of all mosasaurs. Some species, such as Mosasaurus hoffmanni, they could reach 17 meters (56 feet) long, surpassing the blue whale as the largest marine predator to ever exist.

Mosasaurs had a mouth full of sharp, conical teeth, similar to those of sharks, which they used to capture and swallow their prey whole, and they fed on fish, sharks, cephalopods, other mosasaurs and perhaps even some birds that they ventured too close to the surface of the water.

The discovery of Yaguarasaurus regiomontanus in Mexico not only gave us a new species of mosasaur, but also new information on how these animals were spreading and diversifying during the Turonian – a stage of the late Cretaceous period that lasts from approximately 93 to 89 million years ago – during this period, mosasaurs adapted to different marine environments and colonized new geographical areas.

“This is the first report of Yaguarasaurus from Mexico and the most complete from the Americas”, write the authors of the study, published in Journal of South American Earth Sciencesadding “It is one of the first large mosasaurids. Together with Yaguarasaurus columbianus, Russellosaurus coheni, and an unnamed plioplatecarpine from Texas, it documents the rapid diversification and expansion of plioplatecarpines in the Turonian marine kingdom”.

What is a mosasaur?

Mosasaurs were a group of extinct marine reptiles that lived between the late Cretaceous, approximately 100-66 million years ago, with their name comes from the Meuse river (in Latin Mosas), where the first fossil was found of mosasaur in 1764. Mosasaurs were not dinosaurs, but were related to monitor lizards and snakes, and are also thought to have been originally terrestrial reptiles that adapted to aquatic life, developing fins, tails and gills.

The mosasaurs they were among the largest and most diverse marine predators of their timewith over 50 known species, which varied in size, shape and diet, some were a few meters long, while others reached gigantic dimensions, some had a short and wide snout, while others had a long and narrow one, finally some mosasaur specimens were specialized in hunting fast and agile prey, while others fed on molluscs and crustaceans.