SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Mosaic Fertilizantes announced on Monday that it will invest more than 800 million reais in the Taquari-Vassouras Minerochemical Complex, in Rosário do Catete (SE), to maintain the extraction of sylvinite used in the processing of potassium .

With the contribution, the company expects to extend the operation to at least until 2030, Mosaic said in a statement.

According to the company, the Brazilian unit of the multinational Mosaic, the investment is destined to the acquisition of equipment and infrastructure improvement, to increase the competitiveness of the internal production and guarantee the continuity of the activities in the place.

With the arrival and installation of the machinery, scheduled for 2024, 450 thousand tons of potash should be processed per year, compared to the 370 thousand tons registered last year.

“Aware of the importance and viability of this operation for the domestic market, we decided to make this investment to extend the useful life of this operation and increase its production capacity in a market that should continue to grow”, said in a note the president of Mosaic Fertilizantes, Corrine Ricard.

The company also pointed out that the National Fertilizer Plan should contribute to Mosaic’s projects in Brazil.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Marta Nogueira and Pedro Fonseca)