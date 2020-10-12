Nafter a year in the Arctic, the German research vessel Polarstern returned safely from its expedition to its home port of Bremerhaven on Monday morning. On its last nautical miles, the 181-meter-long Polarstern was accompanied by numerous ships; from land, many people watched the arrival of the crew around Captain Thomas Wunderlich and the scientists in blue skies and sunshine.

With this, part of the international Mosaic expedition to research climate-relevant processes in the central Arctic under the direction of the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) has come to an end. Now it is time to view and evaluate the extensive treasure trove of data and samples obtained.

The project has advanced climate research by milestones, said Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) at the welcome. After a ten-year planning phase, the Polarstern set off from Tromsø in Norway on September 20, 2019 for the longest Arctic expedition to date. During the polar winter, the ship was frozen in the ice and drifted towards the North Pole with an ice floe for around 300 days. The crew of ship’s crew and polar explorers were changed three times. The logistics and supply were a challenge due to the distance that could be mastered with Russian support despite the corona pandemic.



On Monday at the Polarstern: Expedition leader Markus Rex, Research Minister Anja Karliczek, Captain Thomas Wunderlich and AWI boss Antje Boetius

:



Image: Getty





During the months in the ice, the researchers headed by expedition leader Markus Rex installed a network of measuring stations around the ship in order to record meteorological and climate-relevant data in the ice and in the atmosphere of the Arctic Ocean and to take countless samples. Around 1000 ice cores were drilled, which are stored in containers on board the Polarstern. For the first time, the researchers have succeeded in researching and observing the impact of climate change in the polar region for a whole year.

“We have achieved everything we wanted and are bringing back a wealth of data that will permanently change science,” said Markus Rex after arriving in Bremerhaven.

“The Arctic is one of the most fascinating landscapes on earth. But we also saw the ice disappear. In the summer, the ice near the North Pole had melted and eroded over a large area. If we do not fight global warming immediately and massively, we will have an ice-free Arctic in a few years’ time in the summer, with unforeseeable consequences for us too. ”At 150 million euros, the Polarstern expedition was the most expensive and complex in the Arctic Ocean to date. Several hundred researchers from 20 countries from more than 70 research institutes were involved in the mission.