My father (106 years old) has fallen and has an ugly swelling on his arm. Then just go to the doctor’s office. I type the address into my car’s navigation system and off we go. On arrival we do not recognize the building, this is not the GP post of the past. We get out and have a look. Above the entrance hangs a sign that reads ‘Mortuary’.

“No,” says my father, “that is a little too early.”

