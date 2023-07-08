Genoa – The rising cost of moneythe increase in interest rates and the race for inflation reduce disposable income and make it difficult for bank customers to meet deadlines: this is the figure obtained from theFabi’s latest reportaccording to which the non-performing loans of Ligurian households have reached 361 million: 195 million in unpaid mortgages, 87 million in other loans and 79 million in consumer credit. Of the total, 159 million are non-performing loans, ie loans that customers will no longer repay, 156 million are probable defaults and 46 million are overdue installments.

On a territorial level, Lombardy, with 2.6 billion euros, is the region in which the highest amount of deteriorated loans is concentrated, followed by Lazio (2 billion) and Campania (1.4 billion). The situation of Marche (390 million), Abruzzo and Molise (372 million together), Sardinia (318 million) is similar to Liguria.

National data show that Italian households’ non-performing loans reached 14.9 billion last March: 6.8 billion of unpaid mortgages, 3.7 billion of unpaid consumer credit and 4.3 billion relating to arrears of other personal loans. Of the total of 14.9 billion, 5.7 are non-performing loans, another 7.1 billion are unlikely to pay, around 2 billion are overdue installments. (HANDLE). MOI