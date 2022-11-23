Subsidized mortgages for young people are back. However, there are only a few weeks left to take advantage of the mechanism which in June, due to the rate hike, had been withdrawn from the market (it had become impossible to propose offers with a rate lower than the TEGM). What has changed now? The government has decided to exceed this limit. The result is that from 1 December to 31 December, thanks to the amendment presented by the new executive who brought back the subsidy for the purchase of a first home for young people under 36 with an ISEE of less than 40 thousand euros to the Aiuti Ter Decree ( state guarantee of 80% of the principal amount and tax reduction). According to the operators, however, the time window could be too short to have a significant impact on the requests and also on the offers on the market.

How much you save

Facile.it has done some simulations, discovering that, with the new rules, at least on paper, banks will be able to go back to disbursing this type of financing and young people could access better rates and lower installments of at least 100 euros compared to current mortgages. But time is very short, everything will expire on December 31, 2022.

«It is good that the Government has intervened; thanks to the new rules, in theory, credit institutions are given a wider margin to return to proposing this type of financing, but time is really very little given that the provision will be valid only for those who sign the request for access to the Prima Casa Guarantee Fund between 1 and 31 December 2022», explains Ivano Cresto, Managing Director of financing products of Facile.it.

If this short window is sufficient to reactivate the dedicated offers, MutuiOnline.it calculates that young people will be able to save 12% on interest on a thirty-year mortgage of 160,000 euros.

«This amendment certainly goes in the right direction, allowing lenders to create new competitive offers for young people that are in line with market trends. However, we need to see what the actual impact will be: the timescales are very tight, both for creating the offers and for then disbursing the mortgages, and the month of December will probably not be enough to see a reversal in market trends – says Alessio Santarelli , General Manager of the MutuiOnline Group and CEO of MutuiOnline -. We hope that the provision will also be extended for 2023 in order to support young people in buying their first homes, a particularly important measure of social inclusion at this time of high rates and double-digit inflation”.

Waiting to see concretely what will be renewed with the fiscal maneuver, if the Executive does not intervene, starting from 1 January 2023, not only will the new mechanism no longer be in force, but the Consap home guarantee fund will pass from the current 80% to 50% and this could determine the end of all subsidized mortgages dedicated to the Under 36s, both those at a fixed rate and those at a variable rate.

The new threshold

The mechanism in force for the month of December envisages, in fact, an increase in the maximum rate at which subsidized fixed mortgages can be offered through the Consap Fund; today the ceiling is established quarterly by the Bank of Italy through the so-called TEGM (Average Global Effective Rate) which, until the end of the year, will be equal to 3.20%.

With the new standard, however, taking into account the current market conditions, Facile.it has estimated that the maximum threshold would rise to 4.48%. In detail, the value was calculated considering that the approved mechanism provides that the threshold rate is determined by the TEGM (as mentioned, equal to 3.20% until the end of the year) increased by an “extra” percentage obtained as the difference between the IRS 10-year average of the month prior to the disbursement of the mortgage (3.15% for the month of October) and the average 10-year IRS of the quarter in which the TEGM in force was defined (therefore April-May-June, equal to 1.87%). In our case, therefore: 3.20% + (3.15%-1.87%).

This should give banks a wider margin to once again offer 100% fixed-rate subsidized loans to the Under 36s.

100% mortgages: comparison between subsidized and non-subsidised rates

According to the analysis of the comparator, today for a 100% fixed mortgage without subsidy the rates (APR) available online start from 5.26%; if banks wanted to offer 100% subsidized mortgages by applying the highest possible rate allowed by the new regulations (4.48% in the Facile.it simulation), future young borrowers would have an installment of 180,000 euros over 25 years about 100 euros lower per month than those who had taken out the same mortgage, but with a rate of 5.26%.

Savings that could even exceed 150 euros per month if, instead, the banks were to apply the same spread conditions in force 12 months ago, when for 100% subsidized mortgages and dedicated to the under 36s, credit institutions offered controlled spreads ( in the order of 0.6%-0.7%, while today, for normal financing, they are around, if not even higher than, 1%).