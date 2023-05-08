Mortgages | The era of zero interest rates ended, and the actions of Finnish mortgage borrowers surprised bank managers

According to the banks, mortgage debtors have had no challenges paying their debts. Home debtors have used repayment holidays even less than before.

Home loans the rise in interest rates has not been reflected in payment challenges for mortgage debtors, the banks say.

Enjoying zero interest rates is a thing of the past even for the last mortgage borrowers who tied their loans to one year’s Euribor. The one-year euribor broke the zero line in April last year.

If the interest rate review date happened to fall in the beginning of April, the mortgage debtor could enjoy zero interest rates for another year, while other mortgage debtors have already had to contend with rapidly increased interest rates for months.

During the period of zero interest rates, the mortgage debtor has only had to pay the portion of the margin, if it is an annuity loan linked to a variable interest rate without interest protection products offered by banks.

Nordic head of personal customer business Jani Eloranta is surprised by the current situation. The use of repayment holidays for mortgage debtors has not increased compared to the situation a year ago.

“The situation is the opposite of what you might imagine. In terms of euros, there are fewer short-term days in use.”

According to Eloranta, no major changes are expected in the ability to pay mortgage debtors as long as employment remains good.

with the OP the use of paid leave is at a normal level.

The manager responsible for housing services and personal customer financing The fairy tale of Nurmen according to OP, it has not been observed that mortgage debtors have challenges in paying their mortgages. According to him, the use of paid leave would be a clear message about this.

“The number of people on short-term leave is at a very moderate level. It does not appear that the mortgage cannot be paid back.”

at Danske Bank most loan changes were applied for in the fall. Since then, the trend has been downward. We have not yet reached the full pre-corona period readings. Loan changes refer to repayment-free periods, loan term extensions, and reference interest rate changes.

“The situation is surprisingly good,” says Danske Bank’s head of personal customer loans Sari Takala.

He does not believe that there will be a spike in the number of loan modifications.

“I believe that mortgage debtors’ ability to pay will last.”

Banks extra installments are of interest to mortgage debtors right now.

In January–April, additional installments were made ten percent more than at the same time last year, says OP’s Satu Nurmi.

However, the average amounts are small. The median of the additional repayment was 500 euros.

Big ones no changes can be seen in the extension of loan periods either.

According to Nordea’s Eloranta, there is a slight increase in the extension of loan periods, but according to him, it is mostly a “cosmetic increase”.

According to OP’s Nurmi, during the zero-interest period, repayment holidays were preferred if there were challenges in repaying the loan. Now mortgage debtors look more closely at the loan as a whole and think about other kinds of changes.

When the differences between the different Euribors were large, interest in switching the reference rate grew, Nurmi says.

Currently, the euribor rates, which are most commonly used as reference rates for mortgages, are quite close to each other. The most common, i.e. one-year euribor, was 3.79 percent on Monday, six-month euribor 3.61 percent and three-month euribor 3.31 percent.