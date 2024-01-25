The commercial real estate bubble. A complicated year is coming for those with a mortgage

A speculative bubble is roaming the world and it is made up of commercial real estate, he explained The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) a few days ago. More than $2.2 trillion in debt will come due before 2028 and will need to be refinanced at higher rates of those previously contracted.

A not insignificant difficulty that could change the economic framework of the sector, also given the record number of empty commercial buildings in the USA. Speculators investing against mortgage bonds are already on a warpath with worrying statements. 2024 looks like a very problematic year for commercial real estate because those with a mortgage will have to pay the amount outright or refinance the debt with higher interest rates, according to data from market research group Trepp.

According to the newspaper WSJ, most maturing commercial real estate loans were acquired and fixed when interest rates were much lower. Now when the loan reaches the maturity date, those who have a mortgage refinance it at the current rates. But today, given the significant increase in interest rates, the installments or charges are destined to skyrocket. Knowing that property owners are also short of liquidity, the scenario does not bode well.

Someone on the Wall Street market is already talking about a repeat of the Subprime crisis seen in 2008. “Those who have a mortgage have simply not been willing to accept reality,” she explained to the WSJ Gwen Roush, senior vice president of DBRS Morningstar, a global US credit rating agency, “but reality arrives sooner or later”.

Also according to the Trepp research group, approximately $544.3 billion in commercial real estate loans are due just in 2023. This is the largest amount ever and is expected to even increase in the coming years.

Rate increases determined by Federal Reserve, currently sitting between 5.25% and 5.50%, the highest rate in 22 years after a series of increases starting in March 2022, were raised to these levels precisely to combat high inflation. If the Fed lowered them, even slightly, it would allow those with a mortgage to have a better chance of saving themselves.

However, for commercial real estate, the reduction in rates will not be rapid. And the domino effect could reverberate throughout American society and world markets.

The government agency Financial Stability Oversight Council believes that sales of Financially stressed properties could lead to spiraling devaluation, reducing tax revenues for US municipalities. For the agency, financial institutions will need to better understand the exposure of the sector, in order to better evaluate possible interventions to mitigate the economic difficulties of the sector.

According to the ratings agency Fitch, it is also foreseeable that defaults in the commercial real estate market will increase in the coming years, as more and more loans come due. The agency forecasts a default rate that will rise from 2.25% in November 2023 to 4.5% in 2024, before rising further to 4.9% in 2025.

It is registered in the USA a record number of empty commercial buildingsa phenomenon exacerbated by the Covid 19 pandemic and the growth of remote working, which has reduced demand for retail and office space.

