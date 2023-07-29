Mortgages increases, how much will the installment cost after the increase in ECB rates

What will happen to mortgages after the Fed and then the ECB interest rate increases? The cost of borrowing rose by 25 basis points to 4.25%, reaching levels not seen since the summer of 2008. Idealista.it he did a simulation on mortgage payments. Let’s see the results.

Calculation of the installment of a mortgage of 200,000 euros

How much does the installment of the variable rate mortgage increase after the ECB rate increase on 27 July 2023? Idealista.it tried to give an answer with a simulation.

Considering an example of installment calculation on a 30-year mortgage of 200,000 euros at a variable rate with 3-month Euribor + 1.50% spread:

For those who already have a mortgage

– disbursed 1 year ago: from €710 to €1,085 today; with the increase of 25 bps after 27 July the installment rises to € 1,115

– issued 3 years ago: from €646 to €1,050 today; with the increase of 25 bps after 27 July the installment rises to € 1,078

– issued 5 years ago: from €659 to €1021 today; with the increase of 25 bps after 27 July the installment rises to € 1,047

For new mortgages (compared to 12 months ago)

Same loan disbursed today: installment from € 1,045 to € 1,129 with an increase of 25 bps after 27 July, equal to an increase of over 59 per cent compared to the same loan disbursed in 2022.

READ ALSO

Subscribe to the newsletter

