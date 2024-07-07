Mortgages, variable rate mortgages also take the downward path (with Euribor at 3.8%)

While we wait for the latest monetary policy moves by the ECBmarket rates continue their downward trend and thus the conditions of access to new financing related to the purchase of real estate. In particular, according to Online mortgages, variable rate mortgages are showing signs of decline. According to the Observatory, the 1 and 3 month Euribor averaged 3.82%, continuing on the downward path already undertaken in previous months. These indices are fundamental for the construction of variable rates and their decline opens up new opportunities for borrowers.

The results also show that the Irs indicesrelating to the various durations of mortgages (10, 20 and 30 years), have undergone a slight increase compared to the previous period. Despite this, these are mainly small adjustments that do not alter the general trend of decline in medium-term rates, keeping attention alive on the segment of surrogations and on the purchase of the first home.

The current context, marked by an overwhelming uncertaintysees an ever-increasing incidence of first-home mortgages on the total requests by Italians, reaching 56.8%. Again, there is an increase in requests for second-home mortgages, which goes from 6.1 to 7.7%, while interest in surrogations decreases. The latter remains a strong sector, however, inclined to grow further by virtue of the recent cuts to official rates.

The orientation towards the fixed rate now seems almost unanimous among applicants (99.3% of requests), especially considering that, in the last period analyzed, the average fixed rate was 3.16%, resulting significantly more advantageous than the variable rate. This shift in preferences highlights a search for stability in future payments, although it is always possible to resort to surrogation if more advantageous conditions arise.

With regard to the average duration of financing requested, there is no significant change, remaining stable at around 24. Similarly, the average amounts requested showed a slight decrease compared to the previous quarter, an element that however does not suggest precise medium-term trends and reflects the trend of the real estate market.

In conclusion, while the The mortgage sector appears to have embarked on a path of slight reorganisation thanks to the drop in ratesit remains to be seen how the market will react to future interventions by the European Central Bank. Expectations of further monetary easing raise important questions about the future path of inflation and the financial strategies of borrowers. With prudent anticipation and careful observation of economic signals, both borrowers and financing providers will have to navigate this evolving landscape.