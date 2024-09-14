Mortgages, rates stable in August at 3.44%.

In August stable mortgage rates: certifies it the Abi in its monthly report, noting that the average rate on new home purchase transactions stood at 3.44%, stable compared to July 2024 and down from 4.42% in December 2023.

The Abi explains that the average rate on new financing operations to businesses decreased to 5.07% compared to 5.27% in July 2024 and 5.45% in December 2023 while the average rate on total loans (therefore signed over the years) dropped to 4.71% from 4.74% in the previous month.