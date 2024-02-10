Mortgages down in 2023, here's why

Rates on mortgages downhill. High rates will push the profits of Italian banks in 2023 but, also in view of the first cuts this year by the ECB and the slowdown of inflationthose on mortgages are starting to fall.

Already reported by the market and banking operators, as he writes the messengerthe about-face that anticipates the company's future moves ECBis now made official by the data of Bank of Italy according to which the rates on new mortgages in the last month of last year fell to 4.82% compared to 4.92 in the previous month. Those on the market are also down business financing: at 5.46 percent against 5.59 in the previous month.

And in the meantime there is also news on the fashion front relief on mortgages for the first home for young people under 36 with ISEE up to 40 thousand euros: only those who signed the preliminary contract by 31 December 2023 will also be recognized as long as the deed is concluded by the end of 2024.

In fact, an amendment by the rapporteurs to the Milleproroghe decree filed in the Budget and Constitutional Affairs commissions of the Chamber, which therefore expands the category of under 36s who can benefit from the aid.