Fixed or variable rate mortgages, here’s where you can save the most

According to the analyses conducted by Easy.itThe 25 basis point rate cut benchmark by the European Central Bank (ECB) in June had a positive effect on the variable rate mortgageswith an average reduction in financing of 18 euros.

Experts say that this move by the ECBin addition to sending a reassuring signal to the market and consumers, could lead to lower interest rates variable rate mortgages from 733 euros in 2022 to approximately 670 euros within a year.

Despite this, the fixed rate mortgages remain more advantageous, with a Nominal Annual Rate (TAN) of 2.81% and monthly installments of 585 euros. Even more convenient is the fixed rate green mortgagewhich offers a TAN of 2.64% and a monthly instalment of 574 euros. These advantages also make it possible to consider a mortgage subrogationwhich could further reduce the monthly payment by 137 euros.

What is surrogacy and how does it work?

There surrogate allows you to transfer an existing mortgage from one bank to another without incurring any costs of investigation or notarial deeds. Introduced in Italy in 2007, the surrogation does not involve notary costs since the amount of the mutual and the mortgage values ​​are not changed, nor is a new deed required. The costs are generally covered by the receiving bank. In addition, the original bank must complete the transfer within 30 days of the start of the process.

Before proceeding with a subrogation, it is important to know that it is possible to modify only the badger and the mortgage terminfluencing the amount of interest. It is not permitted to reduce the amount of the residual debt, which can instead be reduced through a substitution, which requires a new contract and a new notarial deed.

Surrogacy is generally accepted if the residual amount is at least 60-70% of the total value of the mortgage. Furthermore, it is essential to evaluate not only the TAN but also the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) before deciding.