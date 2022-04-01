Mortgages Mortgage reference rates are now rising at an exceptionally fast pace – Graphs show how sharply interest rates turned

The most typical reference rate for mortgages has risen exceptionally fast since the beginning of the year. At this rate, the time for negative interest rates would soon be over.

Minus signs the time for mortgage rates seems to be over soon. Such a conclusion cannot be avoided when looking at the pace at which mortgage reference rates are rising right now.

For example, the most typical reference rate, the 12-month Euribor, has risen towards the zero limit over the past year. On Wednesday, the reference rate was -0.103 percent. The last time the reference rate was as high was in early June 2020.

The interest rate paid on a mortgage loan is determined by two factors: the reference rate and the customer-specific margin. The reference rate has been negative for a long time, so mortgage borrowers have only paid a margin on their loans. It has meant that loan money has even been unnaturally cheap. That may change soon.

HS examined the daily development of 12-month Euribor since the beginning of 2010. Reflecting recent history, the rise in interest rates at the beginning of the year has been really rapid.

Since the beginning of the year, the 12-month Euribor has risen 0.396 percentage points. The rise can be considered rapid, as in January-March this reference rate has risen only once since 2010. In 2011, the interest rate rose by 0.488 percentage points over the same period.

However, from the beginning of 2011, we lived in a completely different world than we do now. In the housing market, this was reflected in the fact that the reference rates were largely positive and there was therefore nothing very miraculous about the rise in interest rates.

A major turnaround was seen on 8 July 2011. At that time, the 12-month Euribor was 2.201 per cent and the average loan margin on mortgages granted in July 2011 was 2.43 per cent. The loan money was therefore considerably more expensive than at present.

However, after that July, reference rates soon started to fall.

Invoice continued, with minor exceptions, until March 2020 – almost ten years.

A significant milestone for the housing market was reached in early February 2016, when the 12-month Euribor fell below zero. The margin on mortgages alone has been paid for more than six years now.

This means that there are a huge number of homeowners in Finland who have paid virtually no interest on their loans. According to the Bank of Finland’s statistics, the average margin on new mortgages granted in February was 0.79 per cent.

This year, the 12-month Euribor has risen almost vertically towards zero. If the same pace continues, this reference rate will already be close to 0.3% in May.

From the calculator below, you can see how a rise in interest rates would affect your own finances. It is clear that a rise in interest rates, even close to the July 2011 level, would raise the cost of housing for many enormously.

But will interest rates rise to July 2011 levels? Hardly. However, experts have urged Finns to prepare for rising interest rates. For example, Nordea’s economist Juho Kostiainen recently called on households to be prepared for a two to three per cent mortgage rate.

Read more: Mortgage rates are expected to rise sharply in the coming years: “It would be good to be prepared for an interest rate of 2–3 per cent” – the counter tells you how much your loan costs will rise in a month

Predicting interest rates is also really difficult. Euribors last rose sharply from mid-March 2020 until the summer of the same year, frightened by the coronavirus. The 12-month Euribor peaked at -0.053% on 22 April. Even then, it was anticipated that the reference rate might rise above zero at least momentarily.

It happened differently. In the summer of 2020, the rise in interest rates reversed and the reference rate dived even further.

Descriptive of the difficulty of assessing progress is that as early as March 2021, for example OP anticipatesthat Euribors will remain negative for at least a few more years.

Now however, there are strong arguments in favor of rising interest rates. The most important of these is inflation around Europe. The European Central Bank is working to slow down the rise in prices by raising its key interest rate. For example, the Governor of the Bank of the Netherlands Klaas Knot estimates in February that the ECB will raise its key interest rate as early as this year.

The decision to raise the key interest rate would be historic, as the ECB last raised the key interest rate in 2011.

The key interest rate is the interest rate set by the central banks. It is a key tool in monetary policy that determines the price at which central banks provide money to banks. From banks, the effects of the key interest rate are passed on to reference rates such as Euribor and from the reference rates to borrowers, in this case Finnish mortgage borrowers.

Finns therefore need to prepare for an increase in interest expenditure on mortgages. The six-year grace period is very likely to be over soon.