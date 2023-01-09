Mortgages | Many Finns have taken out too many loans – the calculator tells you if you should be worried

Finnish households already clearly have more debt than income. HS’s calculator tells you whether you need to worry about your own loan burden.

Home loans the reference interest rates rise quickly, Finns get into debt quickly, the general price level rises and housing prices fall.

In the midst of all this, many people wonder if I have too much credit?

If you have concerns, you don’t have to be alone with them. HS said in an epiphany that the Bank of Finland is also worried about the combination of the rate of interest rate increase and the indebtedness of Finns.

“We have noticed for a long time that during low interest rates, banks granted increasingly larger and longer mortgages, which has further increased household indebtedness and loan management risks,” said the Vice Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Finland Marja Nykänen In an interview with HS.

Read more: The Bank of Finland was worried about large loans – Finns may even be forced to sell their homes

A third of Finnish households have a mortgage. According to Statistics Finland, at the end of 2021, Finnish housing associations had a total debt of 137 billion euros, of which almost 96 billion was housing debt. The average housing debt of mortgage debtors was 110,600 euros.

Finland the most used mortgage reference rate last year reached 3.3 percent. Even at the beginning of last year, the interest rate was negative by 0.5 percentage points, so the interest rate rose by a total of 3.8 percentage points in the year. This is the fastest annual increase in the history of Euribor, which stretches back to 1999.

At the same time, the indebtedness of Finnish households in relation to disposable income has become very high. Last year, households had an average debt of 134 percent compared to disposable income. Even at the beginning of 2000, the share was less than 63 percent.

According to Nykänen of the Bank of Finland, the size of the loan is a problem if the household has to compromise on its “necessary expenses”. However, according to him, it is really difficult to estimate in advance when the loan is too big.

When So the loan is too big if the Bank of Finland doesn’t want to define the issue either?

One tool for finding an answer can be the recommendation given by the Financial Supervisory Authority to banks. According to the specification introduced at the beginning of this year, banks must assess the solvency of households when granting mortgage loans with a maximum repayment period of 25 years and an interest rate of at least six percent. In addition to this, banks should ensure that the bad-day expenses of all household loans are usually less than 60 percent of the debtor’s net income.

The specified recommendation simply means that for a household with a net income of 4,000 euros per month, the servicing costs of all loans should not exceed 2,400 euros per month under these assumptions.

Finland The bank has introduced a so-called debt ceiling in Finland, the purpose of which is to prevent households from taking mortgage loans that are too large for their ability to pay.

Prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) government was close to proposing a debt ceiling in 2021, when interest rates were still low.

But who became the finance minister Annika Saarikko (central), however, unexpectedly ditched the almost finished presentation.

“I approach this with reservations from the principled point of view that I don’t want Finland to develop in a direction where owner-occupied housing is only a privilege for the rich,” he said in the HS municipal election exam in June 2021. Saarikko was the newly appointed finance minister at the time.