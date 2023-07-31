Mortgages | Is your loan bigger than your neighbors or peers? HS counters tell

Compare your own mortgage situation with different families, your peers and those living in the same town.

Finns eagerness to take out a mortgage has subsided as interest rates rise. Apartment prices are falling and the average size of mortgages has shrunk.

A little less than a third of Finnish households have a mortgage.

HS’s changing story tells you how your loan compares to other Finns and especially mortgage borrowers. You can try search engines with different options. Statistical data are from 2022, unless otherwise stated.