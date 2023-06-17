Mortgages, a new sting for Italian families. Installments destined to double

New stings on mortgages arriving. The installments of the new ones fixed rate mortgages are destined to double in the course of 2023, while those of adjustable rate mortgages they should go up by 55-65%. As he writes the messenger, for a 200,000 euro fixed-rate mortgage over 25 years (the average rate applied by banks could be higher than 6%), the monthly installment will be 1,304 euro; for a loan of 100,000 euros, also for 25 years, with an interest rate of 5.3%, the monthly installment will instead be 609 euros.

For old mortgages, on the other hand, there is no difference for the fixed rate, while the variable rate installments have undergone increases of up to 70%. These are the predictions of the Fabi following the new increase in the BCE.

The total value of loans for the purchase of houses amounted to 425.5 billion euros by the end of March 2023, an increase of around 50 billion compared to the end of 2017 (+13.4%). These data are reported by Fabi in a dossier dedicated to the impact of the increases decided by ECB Thursday. Of the 25.7 million Italian families, approximately 3.5 million have a mortgage, while a total of 6.8 million citizens are also indebted with other forms of financing, such as the consumer credit hey personal loans.

