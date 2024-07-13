Mortgages in continuous decline, finally good news for Italians

THE mortgage rates continue to decline, marking a decline for the sixth month in a row. In May, the rate stood at 3.61%, marking a significant reduction from the peak of 4.50% recorded in November 2023.

This trend represents a significant change in direction from the last two years, in which high rates of mortgages And loans discouraged any new real estate investment.

A determining factor in this dynamic was the action of the European Central Bankwho operated the first deposit rate cut from 2019, lowering it by a quarter of a percentage point from 4% to 3.75%.

Interest rates fall in May

After two years of challenges due to the economic crisis linked to the pandemic and at geopolitical tensions2024 marks a turning point.

According to the report of the Italian Banking Association (ABI), since December 2023 there has been a progressive reduction in mortgage rateswhich rose from 4.42% to 3.61% last month, after peaking at 4.50% in November.

While the greatest benefits of this trend are observed in mortgages granted to individuals, i.e. families who need financing to purchase real estate, companies have seen a less pronounced decrease since the beginning of the year, but still significant.

In May of this year, in fact, the rate for companies was 5.21%, slightly lower than the 5.30% of April, and not too far from the peak of 5.45% recorded in December 2023.

The influence of the ECB

The decisions of the European Central Bank have influenced mortgage and loan rates, marking a change of course in June with the first rate cut since 2019, reducing them by a quarter of a percentage point.

The deposit rate was lowered from 4% to 3.75%, the benchmark rate dropped from 4.50% to 4.25%, and the marginal lending rate decreased from 4.75% to 4.50%.

Nevertheless, rate cuts are expected to proceed slowly, as inflation expectations have been upgraded upwards for 2024 and 2025.

Which rate to choose?

While the burden of installments is decreasing for both mortgages at a fixed rate that for those at variable ratethe fixed rate remains the most stable and advantageous choice.

For variable rate mortgages, there are no significant reductions in monthly payments: over the last two years, the increase in their share has reached 119%.

According to a recent report by Experianthe demand for mortgages for the purchase of real estate increased last month, registering an increase of 14.9% compared to the previous month. This study highlighted how the fixed rate mortgages are preferable, offering rates 9% lower than 2023.

The variable ratehowever, does not seem to offer adequate guarantees, especially considering that the European Central Bank does not provide further rate cuts in the short term, following the one carried out at the beginning of June.