Russian Government: Mortgages for IT Specialists to Be Extended Until 2030

From August 2024, Russia will extend the preferential lending program for IT specialists. This was reported by the official Telegram channel Government of Russia.

The maximum rate will be up to six percent per annum, and the maximum loan amount on preferential terms will be up to nine million rubles. In addition, the rate can be further reduced through banking and regional programs. To receive such a loan for the purchase of housing, an IT specialist living in one of the cities with a population of over one million, as well as in the Moscow or Leningrad regions, must have an average income (before deduction of personal income tax) of 150 thousand rubles. For other localities, this amount starts from 90 thousand.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, given the extension of the program until 2030, at least 82 thousand regional specialists will be able to purchase housing at a preferential rate. It is noted that over the entire period of this program, IT specialists have been issued more than 75 thousand mortgage loans for a total of 700 billion rubles.

Earlier, information appeared that the government was considering reducing the maximum amount of IT mortgages from 18 million to 9 million rubles.

According to the Minister of Digital Development of the Russian Federation Maksut Shadayev, the main goal of this preferential program is to retain specialists in the regions.