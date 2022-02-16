Mortgages Finland’s most common reference rate for mortgages continues to rise – the rate has already risen by almost 0.2 percentage points in February

The 12-month Euribor, the most common reference rate for Finnish mortgages, rose to -0.283 per cent on Monday. At the end of December, the interest rate was -0.5 per cent.

Finland the most common reference rate for mortgages has continued to rise sharply. The 12-month Euribor rate rose to -0.283 percent on Monday.

Interest rates have risen sharply in February, with the 12-month Euribor at the beginning of January standing at -0.453 per cent. The interest rate has thus risen by 0.17 percentage points in a couple of weeks.

Since the end of December, the rise has been even faster, with a reference rate of -0.501 per cent on New Year’s Eve, for example.

Finland The OP Bank Group, which is part of bank waste, published its recent housing market review on Wednesday.

Read more: OP: Housing prices rose at a record pace last year – the financial group estimates that zero interest rates will be history this year

It says market expectations of rising interest rates have risen sharply recently. According to OP, the 12-month Euribor is expected to become positive this year or next year at the latest.

Earlier in February, Handelsbanken’s chief economist Timo Hirvonen estimates for HS that the period for negative interest rates is over.

Money markets expect the 12-month Euribor to be 0.1% in October-December this year.

HS said on Monday that the popularity of banks’ interest rate hedging products has risen in the near future. At the same time, the prices of interest rate hedging products have risen rapidly compared to last summer.